Perfecting the Close

Learn how to close the deal without pressuring your prospects.

February 10, 2003 1 min read

When closing a deal, review the point that sparked the buying signal and ask for the order. "I can tell you appreciate this high-impact widget. Would you like to order a dozen now?" This type of closing question will either give you a yes or prompt the prospect into telling you what he really wants. Either way, you've come out ahead in the exchange of information.

But what if this is one of those prospects who won't be rushed? What if this is a complex sale that's not going to happen on this call? Are you harming future chances by closing too hard? Only if you're trying to close without first receiving a buying signal. If that's the case, you'll have plenty of opportunities to change direction and recover lost ground if you practice the first rule of creative selling--listen!

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales