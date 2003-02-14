Beat the Best
The best-promoted technology will often beat the best technology.
To apply that idea to your business, ask yourself these questions:
- What can you do with your product or service to give it an aura of magic?
- What are you doing to build relationships with the media? Is your current relationship friendly or hostile?
- Where have you become invisible or taken for granted despite your superior performance in this area?
- What are you doing to raise others' awareness of the necessity of your presence?
Excerpted from At Work With Thomas Edison: 10 Business Lessons From America's Greatest Innovator