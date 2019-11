February 11, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Coppell, Texas--Joe Croce, founder, president and CEO of CiCi's Pizza, recently announced to franchisees that he will be bowing out of an active role within the company in July. In a letter to employees and franchisees, Croce explained he would be handing the company over to his longtime management team. The terms of the buyout were not detailed. -Sanderson & Associates Ltd.