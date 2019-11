February 13, 2003 1 min read

Atlanta--Delta Air Lines is testing selling food on select flights to gauge customer preference for value-added service on board its flights. Various popular breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack food selections, such as Entenmann's cinnamon rolls, Mrs. Field's Cookies and Pizzeria Uno sandwiches, will be available for purchase in economy class on select flights. -PRNewswire