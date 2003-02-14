Education News

<b></b>

February 14, 2003 1 min read

Durham, New Hampshire--The University of New Hampshire has established the William Rosenberg International Center for Franchising at its Whittemore School of Business and Economics. The center, named for the founder of Dunkin' Donuts and the International Franchise Association, will help Whittemore directors develop research projects on the economic indicators of franchise performance, the franchise industry's overall contribution to the economy, and labor and employment issues. -Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News