A Great Way to Reward Employees

Why not start an "Employee of the Month" club?

February 12, 2003 1 min read

Pick an "Employee of the Month" based on criteria such as high productivity, quality improvement or meeting sales quotas. Display the employee's photograph in a prominent place. Honor the person throughout the month at special events. Then invite your employees to select one of these twelve employees as "Employee of the Year." Create a special "Employee of the Year" reward and let everybody know what it will be to add excitement to the game.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees