A Great Way to Reward Employees

Why not start an "Employee of the Month" club?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pick an "Employee of the Month" based on criteria such as high productivity, quality improvement or meeting sales quotas. Display the employee's photograph in a prominent place. Honor the person throughout the month at special events. Then invite your employees to select one of these twelve employees as "Employee of the Year." Create a special "Employee of the Year" reward and let everybody know what it will be to add excitement to the game.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees

