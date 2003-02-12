A Great Way to Reward Employees
Pick an "Employee of the Month" based on criteria such as high productivity, quality improvement or meeting sales quotas. Display the employee's photograph in a prominent place. Honor the person throughout the month at special events. Then invite your employees to select one of these twelve employees as "Employee of the Year." Create a special "Employee of the Year" reward and let everybody know what it will be to add excitement to the game.
