Easy Ways to Improve Your Web Site

Make sure your site follows these basic design principles.

May 30, 2003 1 min read

The following basic Web design principles will help you create your own site or work effectively with someone who creates one for you:

Make the site consistent. Determine a design that best portrays the image you want to project and repeat the basic elements of the design on each page of the site.

Keep the design uncluttered for easy access and understanding. Put links to all major sections, including the home (or opening) page, on each page of the site for easy user navigation. Give full contact information: phone, fax, address and e-mail. People like to have a choice of response mechanism.

Use graphics judiciously and sparingly. Most of your visitors will have a standard dial-up connection to the Internet at a speed that will almost grind to a halt when downloading numerous or large, complex graphics. Include graphics only to prove a point, illustrate a concept or create a feel that's best done graphically. Pictures of construction sites for a construction company, for example, would be appropriate because, in this case, graphical presentation shows what you do better than descriptive text.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business