February 17, 2003 1 min read

Austin, Texas--Deli chain Schlotzsky's is offering free Wi-Fi high-speed Internet access to customers. Anyone at a dozen of its stores in Texas and Georgia can surf for free with a Wi-Fi enabled computer. The company is even beaming its Internet signal to one of the larger dormitories at the University of Texas in Austin. -AdAge.com