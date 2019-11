February 18, 2003 1 min read

Atlanta--Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits now has Louisiana Hot Sauce, one of Bruce Foods' brands, available to its customers in all its U.S. restaurants. In addition to offering the hot sauce, Popeyes' joint venture with Bruce Foods includes the "Spice it Up" sweepstake, featuring a grand prize trip for two to New Orleans. -AFC Enterprises Co.