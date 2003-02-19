Rainbow International Master Licensee Acquired by ISS Damage Control

February 19, 2003 1 min read

Waco, Texas--The Rainbow International Carpet Care and Restoration Specialist master licensee of the United Kingdom was recently acquired by ISS Damage Control Ltd., a facility services company. The master license to franchise and grow the Rainbow UK network, along with Rainbow's 131 franchises in the country, will join the larger ISS family. Melvin Lusty, who established the Rainbow UK franchise network, also will join ISS and continue to service as Rainbow's managing director. -BizCom Associates