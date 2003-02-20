Education News

February 20, 2003 1 min read

Waco, Texas--Texas State Technical College will offer its Women in Trades program April 28-May 9 to teach women skills in plumbing and drain cleaning that may help them pursue a career in the field. The idea for the program originated from Dina Dwyer-Owens, president and CEO of The Dwyer Group, franchisor of companies including Mr. Rooter, as a way to open doors for more women in the trade services. For more information, call (254) 867-2360. -BizCom Associates