We've narrowed the world of homebased franchises down to 101 top companies.

March 1, 2003 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Unlike other business phenomena we've seen come and go over the past decade, one seems certain to stick: homebased businesses. Americans like to work from home because they don't have to sacrifice family, productivity or profits. And more franchises are offering franchisees the ability to run a business from the comfort of their own homes.

Are you interested in joining the homebased business bandwagon? This year's top 101 homebased franchises are listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2003 Franchise 500�, the world's most comprehensive ranking of franchise companies.

View the top homebased franchises now!

This ranking is not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company. Rather, it's a tool for your franchise research, which should include interviews with existing franchisees, counsel from your attorney and accountant, and literature such as the Uniform Franchise Offering Circular.

Listing compiled by Maggie Iskander and Zoy Parkinson-Smith