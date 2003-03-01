Cold Gold

Striking a blow in the age-old quest to find a cure for the common cold
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Vital Stats: Victoria Knight-McDowell, 42, president of Airborne Inc.

Company: Carmel, California, natural cold remedy company that produces effervescent herbal tablets

2003 Sales Projections: $10 million to $15 million

Study Time: "I was getting sick in the classroom, and watched parents and teachers constantly catching colds. My family [had negative reactions] to mainstream medication, so we were always doing something that seemed bizarre at the time; now it's common to seek 'alternative medicine.' I started doing research and experimenting with herbs I had luck with in the past."

"We were waiting for Trader Joe's to place an order and didn't know what we were going to get. It was astronomical, like 40,000 tubes. We were still putting the labels on by hand."

Covert Op: "We gave Longs Drugs a dozen tubes to test-market locally. [My husband, Rider, and I] would visit these nine Longs and take turns buying it so it would scan as something that was selling. We did this for a couple of weeks. Then one day I went to Longs in Santa Cruz and [the product was] gone. I was afraid they found out and yanked everything. Rider told me all the stores had sold out and they had real orders."

Media Bugs: "We have two school buses, festooned with [cartoon] germs and people, with full-time drivers. Dirk from the first Survivor was a celebrity spokesperson; now we have Barry Williams from The Brady Bunch. We also launched our Sore Throat Gummi Lozenges and have radio and print ads coming out."

Third Shift: "I miss teaching very, very much. I'm on hiatus because my son was born around the time that Airborne started to take off. [I'll still be involved in Airborne], but next fall I'm teaching two days a week; now I can afford to!"

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market