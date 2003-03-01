Sign of the Times

Get your message noticed when you print your signs on reusable plastic paper.

March 1, 2003 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Don't waste your money on paper signs. Gyricon Media's SmartPaper, an innovative, reusable display material, consists of tiny beads-with one black side and one white side-embedded in the small cavities of a flexible plastic sheet that can be printed or erased through electronic transmissions. A network-programmable sign runs for up to two years with batteries; billboard-sized signs are also in the works. A wider selection of colors will be available next year. Check out www.gyriconmedia.com or call (800) 642-9221 for a price.