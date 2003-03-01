Opt Out

Stock options aren't the only way to pay.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Threatened regulation and shareholder disdain haven't stopped the flow of stock options into executive compensation plans. But a subtle shift is still underway to reposition stock options as just one part of a more traditional pay package.

This approach emphasizes compensation strategies such as pay-for-performance bonuses and restricted stock that tie financial rewards to individual and corporate success. Restricted stock, for one, slows the greed factor associated with options by staggering vesting periods and, in some cases, requiring employees to pay for the stock.

Unlike options, which don't cost employees anything until they are exercised, restricted stock makes employees more invested in long-term corporate performance. "Restricted stock starts with a value," says Bill Coleman, senior vice president of compensation at Salary.com in Wellesley, Massachusetts. "An option on its own isn't worth anything."

Compensating strategies also connect performance and an employee's financial interests if it's done right. Rewarding an executive with a cash bonus for a jump in new customers leaves too much room for acquiring those customers at any price. A smarter plan puts conditions on reaching goals by limiting the cost of achieving them and requiring direct increases in revenue. "Be sure you're not creating incentives that make your executives act against the company's best interests," Coleman says.

Reassessing financial incentives represents an opportunity for a review that sweetens compensation while maintaining fiscal health. Perks such as flex time, help with child and elder care, sick days, free warehouse-club memberships and continuing education convey corporate concern for employees' lives outside of work in a way that shapes attitudes at work. "These are quality-of-life benefits employees favor," says Diane J. Fuchs, an attorney at the employee benefits practice group Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice PLLC in Washington, DC.

But even as companies tweak their compensation packages, stock options will likely remain an important part of the mix. Says Fuchs, "I don't think executives are going to let them go."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market