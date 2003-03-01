Hot Trends
Bright, bold colors make a splash, new "blankies" and more
1 min read
This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
At the recent L.A. Mart Gift Show . . .
- Warm, conservative styles fell by the wayside, making room for bright and bold colors and patterns in housewares and accesories . Fluorescent greens, oranges, reds and blues painted the showrooms, while heavy stripes established contrast.
- The kids' market saw a twist to the traditional "blankie": stuffed animals with a blanket body in soft pastels.
- Also seen: professional uniforms for kids (such as chef, racecar driver and police officer outfits) and Harley-Davidson accessories (the company celebrates its 100th anniversary in August).