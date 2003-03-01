It Figures 03/03

Last century's top 10 products, how entrepreneurs react to bad corporate citizenship and more
This story appears in the
March 2003
issue of
|
Outhouses in the United States outnumber TiVos
671
THOUSAND
TO
514
THOUSAND
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau; TiVo
Only
13%
of Americans pay their bills online.
SOURCE: eMarketer
More than
7
THOUSAND
new computer viruses were detected in 2002.
SOURCE: Netcraft
The number of Americans who visited hospital and health-plan Web sites
tripled
in the past year.
SOURCE: Manhattan Research
80%
of family-owned firms anticipate revenue increases in 2003.
SOURCE: George & Robin Raymond Family Business Institute