It Figures 03/03

Last century's top 10 products, how entrepreneurs react to bad corporate citizenship and more
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Outhouses in the United States outnumber TiVos
671
THOUSAND
TO
514
THOUSAND
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau; TiVo

Only
13%
of Americans pay their bills online.
SOURCE: eMarketer

More than
7
THOUSAND
new computer viruses were detected in 2002.
SOURCE: Netcraft

The number of Americans who visited hospital and health-plan Web sites
tripled
in the past year.
SOURCE: Manhattan Research

80%
of family-owned firms anticipate revenue increases in 2003.
SOURCE: George & Robin Raymond Family Business Institute

