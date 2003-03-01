Gear 03/03

A big-company LaserJet for a small-business budget; label-making on your Windows

March 1, 2003 1 min read

Color LaserJet 2500

Hewlett-Packard



(800) 888-9909



www.hp.com



Street price: Starts at $999

A quarter-dome shape, LaserJet speed, a full-color experience-Hewlett-Packard's Color LaserJet 2500 provides it all for less than $1,000. The 2500 delivers big-company quality to small-budget businesses with 600 dpi resolution and speeds of 4ppm for color and 16ppm for black-and-white. With a 300MHz processor and 64MB memory, the compact Color LaserJet is friendly to smaller offices, and it's compatible with Windows and Mac PCs.

LabelMANAGER PC



DYMO



(800) 426-7827



www.dymo.com



Street price: Starts at $99

You need labels for everything--for files, disks, CDs--and bar codes for your inventory. With the LabelMANAGER PC label printer, you can create labels from any Windows application. It comes with software that allows you to use a variety of fonts, styles, borders and graphics. It comes with USB and power cables, software and a starter tape; requirements include Windows 98, 2000, Me or XP.