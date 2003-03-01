Value Pack

This fund thinks portfolio diversity is overrated.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Don Yacktman has been a fan of value investing for years-and his Yacktman Focus fund (YAFFX) shows it. Through December 13, the fund--with only 25 stocks in its portfolio--was up more than 14 percent, while other mid-cap value funds were underwater by about 16 percent, according to Lipper Analytical Services.

"We buy profitable businesses that have returns on sales, low prices, and management teams that do a good job at capital allocation," says Yacktman, who's managed the fund since its inception in 1997.

What you won't find in this portfolio are highly cyclical businesses, like auto or airline stocks. "We also don't invest in capital goods kinds of companies so that keeps us out of a lot of technology businesses that are shooting stars or Roman candles," he adds.

With a portfolio that has the bulk of its assets invested in a handful of stocks like Henkel, Lancaster Colony, Liberty Media and Tyco, there is more risk than in a fund where assets are spread out. That said, the fund's beta (a measurement of risk) shows less risk than that of the market overall.

Ask Yacktman why the fund's been so successful and he'll say he's found an investment strategy that works, and he sticks to it. Wise advice for all investors.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market