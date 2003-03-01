A Sure Thing

Too long has the persuasive guarantee played a supporting role in ads. Why not make it the star in your own efforts? It works wonders, we promise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ah, the ubiquitous guarantee. That golden promise of craftsmanship, workmanship, performance, durability, freshness, whiteness, unshrinkability and lowest price that's slapped on virtually every product and service marketed today. It's variously dubbed "unconditional," "iron-clad," "money-back," "lifetime," and a dozen other clichéd descriptions, yet the guarantee is rightly considered critical in persuading a prospect to become a buyer.

Despite its value, however, the guarantee has become a somewhat stale, musty element of advertising that generates little more excitement than aspirin instructions. You've seen the stilted wording a million times: "If not utterly delighted with the performance of your new Gerbil Gym, simply return it within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, no questions asked!" And the guarantee is still often found housed in a box with a 50-year-old filigree border.

What can you do to freshen this essential component of a sales pitch? How can the power of an ad's guarantee be guaranteed to get more attention? Venerable cataloger L.L. Bean of Freeport, Maine, has a solid answer, as shown in the ad here. Instead of making its guarantee a stereotypical piece of tacked-on boilerplate, the company broke out of that old box and transformed it into an unexpected, persuasive headline and sales argument. The heading reads: "To find out if our fleece really doesn't pill, give it a trial run. Say, five years or so." It's wording that gets a solid A+ in my book because it implies the company's lifetime guarantee of durability and satisfaction but offers a totally fresh approach in the way it's presented.

The body copy then takes over the pitch by starting out, "You can buy less expensive fleece, but it invariably looks nubby and worn out after a few trips through the washing machine. L.L. Bean's fleece stays absolutely beautiful. Guaranteed." The promise is a perfect way to neutralize consumers' resistance to the item's higher price.

I could be picky and suggest the body copy should have been more explicit about the generous length of the L.L. Bean guarantee. But then, the company is probably not keen on enticing customers into returning 5-year-old items just because they can.

The lesson you can learn here is to take a look at the language of your own company's guarantee, if indeed you state one. What can you do to morph an often-static add-on into a strong selling argument? If a company founded in 1912 can shake off the cobwebs of a hidden treasure, so can you.

Jerry Fisher is a freelance advertising copywriter and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market