What's New 3/03

Visions of optical franchises dance through Macy's head.

March 1, 2003 1 min read

This story appears in the March 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's all about one-stop convenience--a dry-cleaner at the grocery store, a coffee shop in the bank, an optician in a department store. Through its Macy's Vision Express chain, Phoenix company Optical Franchises Inc. is giving Macy's shoppers seven-day-a-week access to opticians and one-hour eyeglasses service.

The company currently has seven Macy's Vision Express locations and would like to eventually have 50 units on the East Coast. The Lazarus department store chain, which, like Macy's, is owned by Federated Department Stores Inc., also features in-house Vision Express franchises.