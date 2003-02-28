Expansion News--haircolorxpress, Qdoba, Re/Max

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--haircolorxpress Int'l. plans to open six franchised locations in five states during the first quarter of 2003. With leases and franchisee agreements finalized, the company expects to open sales on Coral Gables, Florida; Columbia, Maryland; Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Holmdel, New Jersey and Omaha, Nebraska, by March 31. -Thorp & Co.

Wheatridge, Colorado--Qdoba Mexican Grill has signed a deal with Aztec Partners LLC to open at least three new locations in Indiana by the end of the year. Aztec Partners currently operates seven of the 15 Qdobas in Indiana. -Denver Business Journal

Engelwood, Colorado--Re/Max Int'l is opening an office in New Zealand, the 43rd country where it now has operations. The real estate franchise company will open an office in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. -Denver Business Journal

