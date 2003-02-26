Don't just assume your employees are honest.

February 26, 2003 1 min read

You probably feel you can trust your employees. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't routinely take steps to make sure you can trust them. Putting systems in place to control loss due to employee theft isn't a matter of mistrust-it's just good business.

Screening applicants, including doing background checks, is a starting point for controlling employee theft. You should also closely track valuables, including cash and inventory. For example, know what your average sales are by shift and watch for variances that could indicate theft. You can also use surveillance cameras and even undercover investigators if you suspect theft is occurring.

