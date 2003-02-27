Negotiation Checklist
Here's a partial list of what you need to know before you enter negotiations.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
- What are the prospect's apparent needs?
- Do any underlying needs exist?
- What are the alternatives to your proposal?
- What are the advantages/disadvantages of the
alternatives?
- How do your competitors fit into the alternatives?
- What is the prospect's financial position?
- How big a factor is the price?
- How strongly are they committed to the proposed
idea?
- Are there other decision-influencers?
- What deadlines are they facing?
- Are they negotiating win-win or win-lose?
Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B salesExcerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales