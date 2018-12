Learn to recognize when prospects are ready to buy.

March 3, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sometimes you can assume prospects have already decided to buy, even though the words have not been uttered--all they have to do is confirm it by making a choice. This method is popular because it is actually a little charade both the salesperson and the prospect can play, avoiding that sometimes ugly, tension-filled moment when the salesperson asks a direct question and the prospect has to give a direct answer.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales