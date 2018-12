Time at that trade show is limited, so learn to make the most of it.

If your time at a trade show is limited, plan a one-time walk-through by visiting booths in order so that you can cover everything you want to see in a single sweep through the floor. Not only is this a timesaver, it's an energy-saver as well--too much walking on hard convention center floors can be exhausting.

