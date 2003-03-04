Shuttered Burger King Sites Are Going, Going, Gone

March 4, 2003 1 min read

Miami--Several new and existing fast-food operations, including a Texas-based Burger King Corp. franchisee, want to have it their way with some of Albuquerque's 14 Burger King locations that closed last summer. In August 2002, Burger King pulled the license from one of the local franchise holders, shuttering 14 eateries in Albuquerque and two in Santa Fe. Since then, the shuttered sites have been taken over by Carl's Jr., Rex's and Adam's American Burger.

Kirk Robinson, an El Paso-based franchisee who owns Burger Kings in Laredo, Waco and El Paso, Texas, will reopen two of the shuttered Burger Kings. He says he's looking at other properties and considering building entirely new locations in the area. -New Mexico Business Weekly