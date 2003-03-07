Expansion News--AFC Enterprises, Krystal

March 7, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--AFC Enterprises Inc. recently celebrated the opening of its 4,000th unit, a Church's Chicken in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. In 2002, AFC opened 451 new units with 1,006 commitments signed for future development of its Church's, Popeyes, Cinnabon, Seattle's Best Coffee and Torrefazione Italia Coffee chains. -PRNewswire

Chattanooga, Tennessee--No longer content being known as the quintessential Southern burger shop, Krystal is embarking on an aggressive 10-state expansion plan scheduled to peak in 2006. The company's strategy is to build brand awareness and multiunit development deals in states circling its core Southeastern market, states like Kentucky, Virginia, the Carolinas and Texas. -QSR