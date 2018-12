Don't try to be all things to all people.

March 4, 2003 1 min read

It's tempting to see your market as everybody and your best place for distribution as everywhere. But small companies with limited means need to select the forms of distribution that will work best for them. Focusing your distribution efforts on the channel most suited to your product and plan will produce better results than trying to be all things to all methods of distribution.

