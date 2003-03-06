Don't Delay

If a prospect wants to "think about it," here's a way to get your answer now.

March 6, 2003 1 min read

When the prospect says she wants to think about your proposal, you should say, "That's a good idea. Let's draw up some points for you to consider." Then, take a blank sheet of paper and draw a line down the middle. At the top of one column, write "Reasons No." On the other, write "Reasons Yes." Next, proceed to fill out the page by asking the prospect to list all the reasons she shouldn't buy your idea. Then you list all the reasons she should.

At each point, of course, you have the opportunity to either overcome an objection or ask for the order again, or both. And that's the purpose of the exercise. If the prospect can list more "Reasons No" than you can list "Reasons Yes," you deserve to lose the sale. But at least you've eliminated that week's delay while she pretends to "think about it."

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales