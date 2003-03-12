Number's Up

How popular is your site? A visitor counter lets you show off.

March 12, 2003 1 min read

A neat addition to your Web site is a visitor counter. Many sites will display a visitor counter telling you exactly how many people visit each week, month, year or some other unit of time.

It's not easy to know how accurate the visitor counter is, since many people will pad the numbers to make it look like their site is more popular than it really is. Still, when you visit a site with such a counter, it's interesting to note that substantial numbers of others have visited. Why is this so? Everybody loves a winner, and if a site becomes popular, others want to know.

Excerpted from 101 Internet Marketing Tips For Your Business