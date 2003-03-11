Pizza Chains Rank High in Customer Service Index Rankings

March 11, 2003 1 min read

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Domino's Pizza and Papa John's were among the companies ranked in The American Customer Satisfaction Index, a national indicator of quality economic output, as experienced by consumers. Using a 100-point scale, the ACSI measures customer satisfaction in 38 industries covering household goods and services. In the quick-service restaurant category, Papa John's ranked first in overall satisfaction, while Domino's ranked second.

The ACSI is produced by the University of Michigan Business School in partnership with the CFI Group and American Association for Quality. -PRNewswire, PizzaMarketplace.com