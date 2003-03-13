Albany Area Mail Boxes Etc. Franchises Support Change to UPS Brand

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Albany, New York--Shipping giant UPS is hoping to revitalize Mail Boxes Etc., a chain it purchased in 2001. The 3,300 MBE franchisees across the country have the option of renaming their outlets The UPS Store, and those that convert to the new brand will also offer lower shipping prices.

But the plan may run into a roadblock. PalmerSohmer LLP, a Hanover, Massachusetts-based law firm, has announced plans to file a class-action lawsuit to derail the rebranding program. Many MBE owners are concerned the rebranding program forces them to agree to changes in their franchise contracts that will hurt business. Also, the conversion and new shipping rates would put MBE stores at a competitive disadvantage compared to other shipping outlets and would require the store to exclusively use UPS for shipping, according to a press release from PalmerSohmer. A UPS spokesman said The UPS Store plan does not require stores only use UPS. -The Business Review

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched