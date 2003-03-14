Expansion News--Back Yard Burgers, Wingstop

March 14, 2003 1 min read

Memphis, Tennessee--Back Yard Burgers Inc. has entered into a development agreement with Well Done Enterprises Inc. to open 23 restaurants in the Washington, DC, area and two restaurants in the State College, Pennsylvania, area over the next 10 years. The franchise has also signed agreements for Lafayette and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Fort Walton and Destin, Florida; Waco, Texas; and Foley, Alabama. -Business Wire

Garland, Texas--Wingstop Restaurants Inc. opened its 100th restaurant. Located in Universal City, Texas, the unit is the fifth for franchisee Charles Loflin. -Business Wire