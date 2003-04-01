Mouse Magic

No more wrist pain for you!

April 1, 2003 1 min read

You can kiss all your carpal tunnel worries goodbye. Gyration Inc.'s Ultra Cordless Optical Mouse is an airborne mouse that functions somewhat like a magic wand-you navigate by holding the mouse up in the air and moving it. You can also use it on your desktop; and, since it's optical, there are no moving parts to clean.

Its 25-foot range allows you to use the mouse while moving around the room. It's also rechargeable, so you won't have to constantly change the batteries; nor will you have to install drivers,because the mouse is compatible with USB plug-and-play ($79.95, www.gyration.com).