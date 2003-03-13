Small-Business Summit to Be Held Today

EPA expected to unveil initiatives to cut costs of compliance for small businesses

March 13, 2003 1 min read

Expect to see a revised Small Business Strategy report from the Environmental Protection Agency following the first National Summit on Small Business and the Environment today. The event is set to take place at the Loews L'Enfant Plaza Hotel in Washington, DC, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In response to President Bush's recently unveiled economic plan, administrator Christine Todd Whitman named March as "Small Business Month" and scheduled the invitation-only summit, which will bring together governors, state environmental commissioners and secretaries, trade associations and small-business leaders. Participants will be briefed on the goals of the revised strategy and will be asked for suggestions on how to reduce the regulatory costs of compliance for small businesses. The EPA is expected to reveal 100-plus initiatives designed to do just that.

Stay tuned for updates on the results of today's summit. In the meantime, check out the EPA's small-business-related activities at www.smallbiz-enviroweb.org.