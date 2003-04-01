Posh Picks

Drive down luxury lane with one of these swanky sedans.

April 1, 2003 2 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Three superb sedans that announce you as chairman of the board while carrying you in comfort are the BMW 745i, the Infiniti Q45 and the Lexus LS 430. They have sumptuous interiors, lots of power, and elegant style. Each will set you back more than a few bucks, but you'll know you're behind the wheel of the best each manufacturer has to offer.

Arguably one of the most underrated luxury four-doors on the market, the $52,000 Q45 was completely redesigned last year; this year, Infiniti adds climate-controlled seats and a higher gear ratio for better acceleration feel. The car is loaded with luxury features and lots of power from its 4.5-liter, 340-horsepower V8 engine. This flagship model has cruise control that adjusts speed and distance from the car in front, and voice command to operate climate controls, audio and navigation system. An optional rearview monitor uses sensors near the bumper and trunk to help you avoid obstacles that can't be seen in your mirrors.

BMW's 745i, priced at $69,195, is the most technologically advanced car on the road. It almost requires a doctorate in engineering to operate, but once you've learned how to handle its programmable cruise control and onscreen configuration menu to adjust the car's functions, you can cruise for days. Its 4.4-liter, V8 engine boasts 325 horsepower, and options include a heated steering wheel and 19-inch wheels.

J.D. Power named the Lexus LS 430 the most problem-free vehicle in 2002. This year's $55,500 version adds improved suspension, a shift-logic powertrain control and climate-controlled front seats. The LS 430's parking system alerts the driver to obstacles, and the engine is a 4.3-liter, 290 horsepower V8. The driver's seat can be adjusted 14 ways, and illuminated front seat belt buckles help you find them in the dark.

Editor and consultant Jill Amadio has been reporting on the automotive industry for 24 years.