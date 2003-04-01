Playing Favorites

Just what type of company is the apple of a venture capitalist's eye?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While economic atrophy has given pause to risk-loving venture capitalists, software remains a soft spot for many investors. Venture funding slumped to its lowest level in four years in the third quarter of 2002; still, software companies enjoyed a 28 percent boost compared to the same period a year ago. That increase amounted to $1.2 billion in venture capital for the sector, according to consulting firm Ernst & Young and research firm VentureOne. Altogether, software companies accounted for 35 percent of venture capital in the quarter.

"Software companies are easier to fund because they don't have a lot of inventory risk," says John Copeland, founder, chair and chief scientist of Lancope, a network security firm in Atlanta. His company received $5.5 million in VC funding last April. Having a solid sales record helps, too, Copeland says: "Our funder wanted a product that was proven in the marketplace, [not] just a company with a great idea."

Anne Mitchell sees another advantage. "For software companies, it's easy to be light on your feet," says Mitchell, founder, president and CEO of Habeas Inc., an anti-spam software firm in Palo Alto, California. "If something [must be] changed, it can be implemented in 24 hours." Venture capital helped launch Habeas last August.

The Ernst & Young study also found that when venture capitalists fund, they are investing at higher amounts. "The better companies are being funded," says Bryan Pearce, VC advisory group leader at Ernst & Young in Boston. "And they're getting more than they have in the past."

As investors look for more stable opportunities, franchise companies in service sectors such as food are also getting a closer look. This interest has been long in coming, says Don DeBolt, president of the International Franchise Association: "It's taken the financial community a while to understand a successful company isn't always built on hard assets."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market