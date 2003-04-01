Sizing Up

Find big-time rewards in ultra-small-cap stocks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There's a saying about how great gifts come in small packages. That can even be true on Wall Street. The tiniest of small-cap stocks, called ultra-small-cap stocks, represent companies with market capitalizations of less than $120 million. One of the sweet things about these firms is that they can be rewarding to investors who don't mind volatility and are investing for the long term.

One problem, however, is there aren't many with long-term track records still open to investors. The Bridgeway Ultra-Small Tax-Advantaged Fund (BRSIX) is an exception. It's been around since 1997 and has had only one down year--1998, when its total return was off 1.8 percent. It has yet to deliver a capital gains tax to its shareholders, and, through December 27, 2002, the fund's year-to-date total return was 4.4 percent. Not too shabby, considering the average small-cap value fund was down nearly 10 percent through that same time period, according to Lipper Analytical Services.

This is a "quant" fund, which means its manager, John Montgomery, doesn't kick the tires of the companies he's interested in--he lets his computer model do all the work. And he's kept the fund's expenses low, bolstering shareholder returns.

While ultra-small-cap companies carry risk, those with steel stomachs might find them an interesting diversifier to their portfolio.

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market