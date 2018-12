Find unique ways to thank hardworking employees.

Wash an employee's car in the parking lot to show your appreciation for a job well done. Don't tell your employee what you are going to do. Have your team bring the person out to the parking lot and surprise him. Enjoy the laughs you'll get. The goodwill will more than pay for itself.

