You may be eligible for funding from the Small Business Innovation Research program.

March 21, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants aim to stimulate technological innovation among small businesses. They let small businesses propose research projects designed to meet the federal government's R&D needs. If approved, the research projects may receive grants of up to $75,000. For more on this funding opportunity, log on to http://www.sba.gov/sbir.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business