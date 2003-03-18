Franchisees Benefit From Payless Car Rental System Inc. Partnerships

March 18, 2003 1 min read

St. Petersburg, Florida--Franchisees will now be provided with resources for auto damage claims handling and group health and insurance needs as a result of Payless Car Rental Systems Inc.'s partnerships with Subrogation Management Team, Williams & Stazzone Insurance Agency Inc. and Thompson, Bostrom & Associates. Subrogation offers auto damage recovery ranging from claims windshield replacement to total losses. Williams & Stazzone offers fleet, property, casualty and general liability insurance. Thompson, Bostrom & Associates provides group benefits such as medical, dental, life, disability and 401(k) programs. --Business Wire