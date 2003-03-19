Healthy Express USA Announces Sale of First Healthy Bites Grill Franchise

<b></b>

March 19, 2003

Deerfield Beach, Florida--Health Express USA, the country's first fast-food franchise to feature gourmet healthy food, announced the signing of its first franchise agreement for its Healthy Bites Grill concept. The franchisee has identified a location for the franchise in South Florida and is currently finalizing a lease.

The Healthy Bites Grill is designed to take advantage of two major consumer trends: the continuing growth of fast-food sales and America's growing interest in nutrition and good health. The menu features items like a portobello Philly cheese steak and homemade pizzas. --Business Wire