Togo's Turns Up the Heat in Chicago

March 20, 2003 1 min read

Randolph, Massachusetts--Addressing consumers' positive response to the taste of toasted sandwiches, Togo's is now offering a line of toasted sandwiches in metro Chicago stores. In addition to Chicken Bruschetta, Togo's specialty toasted sandwiches include: Pastrami Supreme, Black Forest Ham and Cheese, The Italian, Three Cheese and Turkey Club. Togo's current sandwiches can also be ordered toasted.

Togo's has more than 31 stores in Chicago. No plans have been announced to expand the toasted sandwich offering. --PRNewswire