Expansion News--Garfield's, Little King, Marble Slab

March 21, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oklahoma City--Mid South Casual Dining Inc. has contracted to develop six Garfield's Restaurant & Pub units in Mississippi. The company plans to open its first Garfield's in Jackson by the end of the year and open an additional five in the Jackson and Columbus-Tupelo markets over the next six years. --PRNewswire

Omaha, Nebraska--Little King Deli & Subs announced plans to open 25 franchise locations in Denver and along the Interstate 25 corridor in Colorado. The first Colorado Little King is scheduled to open in the spring. The additional 24 locations will open over the next five years. --Little King Inc.

Houston--Marble Slab Creamery inked a deal with a Calgary, Canada-based company for the purchase of a master franchise in Canada. The agreement grants the company the right to develop a minimum of 70 stores across Canada. --Marble Slab Creamery Inc.