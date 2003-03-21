Expansion News--Garfield's, Little King, Marble Slab

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oklahoma City--Mid South Casual Dining Inc. has contracted to develop six Garfield's Restaurant & Pub units in Mississippi. The company plans to open its first Garfield's in Jackson by the end of the year and open an additional five in the Jackson and Columbus-Tupelo markets over the next six years. --PRNewswire

Omaha, Nebraska--Little King Deli & Subs announced plans to open 25 franchise locations in Denver and along the Interstate 25 corridor in Colorado. The first Colorado Little King is scheduled to open in the spring. The additional 24 locations will open over the next five years. --Little King Inc.

Houston--Marble Slab Creamery inked a deal with a Calgary, Canada-based company for the purchase of a master franchise in Canada. The agreement grants the company the right to develop a minimum of 70 stores across Canada. --Marble Slab Creamery Inc.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched