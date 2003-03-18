Shake it Up

You'll lose visitors if you let your Web site go stale.

It's essential to have your site packed with a supply of product information, industry news, how-to tips or whatever other information your customers are interested in. More important, that information must also be kept constantly updated. Make sure the Web designer you use is either willing to update your site for you or can show you how to do it yourself. After a Web surfer has visited your site more than a few times and found the same information as the previous visit, odds are good he or she won't come back again.

