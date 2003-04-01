What's New 04/03

A franchise that can change a car into a moving billboard

April 1, 2003 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A few years ago, two high school students sought out sponsors as a way to finance their college educations. They offered themselves as roaming billboards for various businesses. Autowraps, a Manhattan-based franchise, has capitalized on this same idea. Autowrap franchisees match motorists with businesses, taking into account the target demographic each driver fits into. The franchisee designs vinyl ads and then wraps the driver's car, outsourcing printing and installation if desired. Franchisees also cater to corporate clients, designing and installing ads for company vehicles.