Hot Disks 04/03

Securing e-mail attachments, how your Palm can be your financial planner and more
This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

More Secure: Securing e-mail attachments has never been easier. PKZIP for Windows, Professional Edition (www.pkware.com), in version 6.0, compresses files and encrypts them using digital certificates or passwords. It offers built-in integration with both Microsoft Outlook and Lotus Notes so you can compress and encrypt your attachments with one click. A free reader is available for message recipients who don't have a full version of PKZIP, which normally retails for $69.95 for the Windows Professional Edition (all prices street).

Better Backups: From RippleTech (www.rippletech.com), BackupWatcher is a free, server-based tool that makes sure your software is effective. It delivers a daily report letting you know which files weren't backed up, so you can reconfigure your software to secure files that need your attention. It also allows you to exclude unnecessary files from your backups, such as system files and temporary cache files.

Clean Machines: Deploying applications across multiple machines is a breeze with Wise Package Studio Professional Edition 4.0 (www.wise.com). The program features Virtual Capture, which allows your IT staff to perform multiple installation captures on "nonclean" machines without having to use a test machine or do any reimaging between captures. Prices start at $3,299.

Portable Financial Advisor: Turn your Palm OS-based handheld into your personal, portable financial planner with Landware's Money Magazine Financial Assistant (www.landware.com), priced at $24.95.

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

