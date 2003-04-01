Gear 04/03

A high-speed hub; a camcorder for the palm of your hand

April 1, 2003 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Drive Bay Hub



Belkin



(800) 2-BELKIN



www.belkin.com



Street price: Starts at $39.95

Add more peripherals to your computer with Belkin's Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Drive Bay Hub. For convenience, this four-port hub fits into your computer's 3.5-inch drive bay and boasts transfer rates up to 40 times faster than USB 1.1, while still providing seamless compatibility with all USB 1.1 devices. Furthermore, it requires no adapters or external power supply, running off the juice from your computer. It also offers transfer rates (four downstream and one up-stream) up to 480Mbps. It's compatible with Windows-based PCs.

DCR-PC101 MiniDV Handycam Camcorder



Sony



(888) 484-3366



www.sony.com



Street price: Starts at $1,299

To see the Sony DCR-PC101 MiniDV Handycam Camcorder is to love it. This tiny combo camcorder and high-resolution digital camera lets you shoot training videos and zap them to a PC via a USB or IEEE 1394 interface. Records on tape or Sony MemoryStick.