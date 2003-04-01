Cool Clicks 04/03

Getting to the next level in the game of entrepreneurship; business tips from the BBB
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

Peer counseling: Ever wonder what happened to the inventor of Kitty Litter? Edward Lowe's passion for entrepreneurship lives on through the Edward Lowe Foundation, which offers Edward Lowe PeerSpectives (www.peerspectives.org). The site's focus is helping businesses that have made it through start-up reach the next level. Peer networking and "next-level thinking" are covered over a range of articles, entrepreneur profiles and resources at this well-planned site.

At the library: The Better Business Bureau's Web site (www.bbb.org) features tips in its Business Library section for handling everything from telemarketing to using a temp agency to dealing with unruly customers.

