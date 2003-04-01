Cool Clicks 04/03

Getting to the next level in the game of entrepreneurship; business tips from the BBB

April 1, 2003

Peer counseling: Ever wonder what happened to the inventor of Kitty Litter? Edward Lowe's passion for entrepreneurship lives on through the Edward Lowe Foundation, which offers Edward Lowe PeerSpectives (www.peerspectives.org). The site's focus is helping businesses that have made it through start-up reach the next level. Peer networking and "next-level thinking" are covered over a range of articles, entrepreneur profiles and resources at this well-planned site.